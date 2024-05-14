Drone Hits Freight Train Carrying Fuel In Russia's Volgograd Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least one unmanned aerial vehicle attacked a cargo train carrying fuel in Russia's Volgograd region overnight Tuesday.

That's according to the Baza Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 near the Kotluban rail station. No casualties have been reported.

As a result of the drone attack, two fuel tanks caught fire. According to tentative reports, one tank exploded, which led to a fuel spill.

In total, nine tanks derailed. Currently, the fire has been contained, but it is yet to be put out.

Emergency response services scrambled to the scene.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Sunday, May 12, a drone attacked the Volgograd Oil Refinery. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out. The blaze was put out only the next morning.