Slight Temps Rise With Pleasant Weather Expected

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department forecast a slight increase in temperatures on Tuesday, with predominantly pleasant weather across most areas. In the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the weather will be warm with low-altitude clouds and moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally becoming active.Wednesday will see another slight temperature rise, with relatively warm conditions prevailing across most regions. Hotter temperatures are anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, with moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally picking up during the afternoon.Thursday's weather will remain relatively warm across most areas, with hotter conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Northwesterly winds will maintain a moderate pace, occasionally becoming brisk.Friday is expected to witness further temperature increases, with warm conditions across most areas and relatively hot to hot weather in the desert, the Jordan valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Moderate northeasterly winds are expected.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in eastern Amman range between 24-12 degrees Celsius, in western Amman 22-12 degrees, in the northern highlands 18-8 degrees, in the Sharah highlands 20-7 degrees, and in the Gulf of Aqaba 34-19 degrees Celsius.