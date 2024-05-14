Rain, Thundershowers Forecast For Gujarat Till May 16

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, May 14 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department has forecast rain and thundershowers across Gujarat till Thursday (May 16).

Areas predicted to experience weather disturbances include Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, Panchmahal, Dahod, Narmada, Bharuch, and Mahisagar.

Notably, Aravalli, Kheda, Ahmedabad, Anand, and Panchmahal may also witness thundershowers on May 15, followed by further rain in districts such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Dahod, Gir Somnath, Amreli, and Bhavnagar on May 16.

Two people died in rain-related incidents on Monday.

Unseasonal rainfall accompanied by severe winds disrupted power supply in 249 villages, uprooted trees and damaged crops.

The Narmada region's Garudeshwar received the highest rainfall. In Junagadh, the strong winds uprooted trees and led to power outages.

The state's disaster management teams have been mobilised in response to the crisis. The administration has directed Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (PGVCL), Roads and Building Department, Police and the Forest Department to remain active.

After damage in various districts, on Monday evening, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened an emergency meeting.

Officials shared that Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey provided an overview of the conditions, citing rainfall measurements ranging from 2 to 38 millimeters across 41 talukas.

Chief Minister Patel had urged the state's Acting Chief Secretary to maintain the readiness of the State Emergency Operation Centre and District Control Rooms to prevent further casualties and minimise property damage.

The unseasonal rains have also sparked concerns among farmers, particularly regarding the potential damage to the cashew and mango crops in areas like Una of Gir Somnath. The Chief Minister has ordered an assessment of the agricultural damage.