Trump's Trade War Would Damage Us All

During the 2016-20 Trump term, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer raised tariffs sharply on imports from China – but for Europe and Japan he imposed barriers only on imports of steel and aluminium, supposedly on national security grounds. The European and Japanese governments protested those barriers but assumed that with the passing of time the barriers would be removed, which in the end they mostly were by the Biden administration in 2021.

Japanese officials were already familiar with Lighthizer from his time as deputy US trade representative in the Reagan administration in the 1980s, when he had a reputation as a tough negotiator who did not believe in free trade. In the same decade, Trump published an advertisement in US newspapers calling for high trade barriers against Japan and Europe as well as for those countries to pay more for their own defense.

With Trump's victory in 2016 Lighthizer finally found a president who agreed with him, and he served the full four-year term as USTR. Last year he published a book,“No Trade is Free,” in which he defended the barriers he had imposed during 2016-20 and advocated the universal 10% import tariff. He remains an adviser to the Trump campaign and is tipped to return as USTR if his boss wins re-election.

It is possible to debate the effects for one country of levying import tariffs. It is like raising taxes: it brings in revenue and alters relative prices between domestic and overseas producers. Some people benefit and some lose out, with the ultimate outcome depending on factors such as how the exchange rate reacts.

What needs to be thought about, however, is what would happen if other countries retaliated by also raising tariffs against imports from America, or against all goods. The whole trend of the postwar decades, led by the advanced industrial countries, has been one of lowering tariff rates through negotiation: average tariffs among those countries fell from 40% in 1947 to 4% by the time the World Trade Organization was founded in 1995.

The WTO hugely widened the range of countries that followed common trade rules and applied negotiated tariffs to all other WTO members. It also set up arbitration panels to settle disputes between members. As a result, optimists claimed that trade wars were now a thing of the past.

The Trump-Lighthizer tariff regime would likely refute that optimism and set off a new trade war. During 2016-20 the European Union did respond to Lighthizer's tariffs on steel and aluminium with its own levies on iconic American products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles or Bourbon whiskey, but these were symbolic retaliations rather than a wider battle.

We cannot be certain whether the European Union, Japan and other major trading countries would respond immediately to a 10% US tariff with similar tariffs of their own. China retaliated against the tariffs that Trump imposed specifically against its own exports in 2018 and would be likely to seek to organize a coalition of nations to do the same against a general US tariff.

My bet is that the EU, Japan, the UK and other advanced countries would begin by seeing whether they could bargain with the US for special treatment, but if that were denied then they would feel obliged to join China and others by retaliating.