Water Utility Management: Unlocking Water Savings & Growth

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Are You Ready to Drive Growth with Metering Solutions in Water Utilities?

Frost & Sullivan's Sustainability and Circular Economy webinar series explored the theme ' Rapid deployment of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) in water utilities across North America.' Led by experts in the field, the session emphasized the significant megatrends affecting smart water metering, disruptive innovations, and growth opportunities.

The panel included Fredrick Royan, Growth Expert and Global Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan; Paul Hudson , Growth Expert and Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan; Anne Mushow, Chief Operating Officer at Subeca; and Bruce Bharat, Vice President and Country Manager – North America at Kamstrup.

Note: Gain valuable perspectives from these industry experts by clicking here to access the recorded session of the webinar.

Unlocking Hidden Water Losses: Leveraging advanced metering technology to capture previously lost revenue streams and ensure optimal water resource utilization.

What innovative strategies is your company implementing to redefine smart water metering solutions and drive competitiveness?

Bridging the Digital Divide for Utilities: Developing flexible and cost-effective solutions like leveraging existing networks to make smart water technology accessible to small and mid-sized utilities.

How is your organization leveraging disruptive technologies to make smart water metering solutions more accessible and cost-effective?

Pushing Secure Data Partnerships: Partnering with established technology providers with proven cybersecurity expertise can be a strategic advantage for smart water metering companies.

Amidst escalating cyber threats, how are you leveraging strategic partnerships to strengthen your company's position in the smart water metering space?

Driving Manufacturing Shifts through Compliance: Aligning supply chains with Buy American Act (BAA) requirements to ensure compliance and competitiveness, driving domestic manufacturing growth in water metering solutions.

Is your company embracing industry best practices and adhering to compliance standards to effectively explore new growth opportunities?

About Frost & Sullivan

View all posts by Frost & Sullivan