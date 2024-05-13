Amir Holds Official Talk Session With Prime Minister Of Malaysia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held a session of official talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr. Anwar Ibrahim, at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning.

At the beginning of the session, HH the Amir welcomed the Malaysian Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay. His Highness also expressed his hopes that the talks would contribute to bolstering economic and trade relations between the two countries in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly countries.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Malaysia expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the warm welcome and hospitality he and his accompanying delegation were accorded, stressing the importance of the talks with HH the Amir in opening promising horizons for bilateral partnership between the two countries across various fields and levels. He also commended the historical bilateral relations spanning over 50 years of friendship and constructive and fruitful cooperation.

The talk session covered bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to boost and develop them across various areas of cooperation, regional and international issues of common concern, especially the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In attendance were HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, and HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, along with several senior officials.

Also present from the Malaysian side where Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamad Haji Hasan, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education, Zambry Abd Kadir, along with a number of senior officials members of the accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir and the Malaysian Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting during which they discussed a number of topics of common interest.

