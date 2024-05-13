Nepal to Bhutan: 7 most mountainous countries in the world

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the majestic heights of Nepal, Bhutan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, where rugged mountain ranges shape landscapes and cultures. Discover the allure of the world's highest peaks and the resilience of mountain communities
Embark on a journey through the world's most mountainous countries, where towering peaks and rugged landscapes define both the land and its people
Home to the world's highest peak, Mount Everest, and a significant portion of the Himalayas
Predominantly mountainous, with peaks reaching over 7,000 meters in the eastern Himalayas
About 93% of its land area is covered by mountains, including parts of the Pamir and Tien Shan ranges
Situated in Central Asia, it is known for its rugged terrain and the Tien Shan mountain range
Much of Afghanistan is mountainous, with the Hindu Kush range dominating the landscape
Home to several of the world's highest peaks, including K2, the second highest mountain on Earth, as well as a significant portion of the Himalayas and Karakoram Range
