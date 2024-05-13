Flynas Reports 51% Increase In Passenger Numbers To 3.7 Million In Q1 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News:

flynas, the leading Saudi-based low-cost carrier, announced outstanding operational results during Q1 2024, compared to Q1 2023, as it continues to deliver on its ambitious growth strategy and expand its fleet size to accommodate strong passenger demand.

In Q1 2024, flynas welcomed 3.7 million passengers on board its flights, marking an increase of 51% YoY compared to Q1 2023.

flynas hit a record 43% YoY increase in overall seat capacity in Q1 2024, driven by both domestic and international routes which were up 45% and 40% respectively.

Looking ahead, we will continue building on our growth plans, through which we aim to connect the world with the Kingdom and support the development of the tourism and aviation sectors. We plan to capitalize on their growth potential by aligning with the National Civil Aviation Strategy and the Pilgrims Experience Program.”

flynas plays a key role in delivering the Kingdom's National Civil Aviation Strategy, which aims to connect Saudi Arabia with 250 International destinations, accommodate 330 million passengers and host 100 million tourists annually by 2030.

During 2023, flynas launched 39 new routes to 18 destinations in 10 new countries and inaugurated its fourth operations base at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. flynas operates more than 1,500 weekly flights to more than 70 domestic and international destinations.

The success of flynas is recognized internationally, having garnered a number of international awards, including Skytrax International Award as the 4th“Best LCC worldwide” and the“Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East” in 2023 for the sixth time in a row. Meanwhile, flynas won the“Best Low-cost Airline Award” in the Middle East from the World Travel Awards in 2024 for the tenth year in a row.

Tags#Best LCC worldwide #flynas #LCC #Low-Cost Airline #passengers