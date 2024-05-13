Arsenal clinches 1-0 win against Manchester United in Premier League title race

(MENAFN) In a pivotal match on Sunday, Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Manchester United, keeping their hopes alive in the race for the 2023-24 English Premier League title. The winning goal came from Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard, whose right-footed shot from very close range found the back of the net in the 20th minute of the game, securing a vital three points for the visiting team at Old Trafford.



With this significant result, the Gunners reclaimed the top spot in the league standings from Manchester City, holding a narrow one-point lead. Manchester City, currently with 85 points, still has one more match to play, intensifying the competition at the summit of the table.



The heated title race is set to continue as Manchester City faces tough challenges ahead. Their upcoming fixtures include clashes against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday and West Ham United in the final week of the season. These matches will be pivotal in determining the fate of the title race and could potentially reshape the standings at the top of the table.



Meanwhile, Arsenal's focus shifts to their upcoming fixture against Everton in the 38th game of the season. With the title within reach, every match holds immense importance for Arsenal as they strive to secure their position as champions of the English Premier League for the 2023-24 season.

