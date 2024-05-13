Singapore tourism sees 20.1 percent surge in April visitor arrivals

(MENAFN) In April, Singapore recorded a total of 1.36 million visitor arrivals, marking a notable increase of 20.1 percent compared to the same period last year, as reported by the Singapore Tourism Board. This surge in visitor numbers reflects a positive trend in tourism activity and signals a gradual recovery for Singapore's hospitality sector.



Among the top sources of visitors to Singapore in April, Indonesia emerged as the largest contributor with nearly 244,000 travelers, followed closely by the Chinese mainland, India, Malaysia, and Australia. This diverse mix of international visitors highlights Singapore's appeal as a destination for tourists from across the globe.



Of particular significance is the substantial growth in arrivals from the Chinese mainland, with over 220,000 travelers visiting Singapore in April alone. This represents a remarkable increase of 143 percent compared to the previous year, underscoring the strengthening ties between Singapore and China and the growing interest among Chinese tourists in exploring Singapore's attractions and offerings.



The significant uptick in visitor arrivals bodes well for Singapore's tourism industry, signaling renewed confidence among travelers and a positive outlook for the sector's recovery. As Singapore continues to implement measures to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the robust performance in visitor numbers reflects resilience and adaptability in Singapore's tourism landscape. Moving forward, stakeholders in the tourism sector will likely remain vigilant in monitoring trends and implementing strategies to sustain the positive momentum in visitor arrivals and drive continued growth in Singapore's tourism industry.

MENAFN13052024000045015839ID1108206297