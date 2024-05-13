Erdogan reaffirms criticism of Israeli policies amidst social media campaign

(MENAFN) Following a recent social media post by the Israeli foreign minister, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s steadfast denunciation of Israel's treatment of the Palestinian population.



"President Erdogan remains unwavering in his condemnation of the inexcusable crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people," in an official statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the president's sentiments were reiterated.



The statement affirmed Turkey’s determination to cease what it termed Israel's "massacre" and its active pursuit of initiatives aimed at "internationally isolating" the Israeli government.



"This is why some Israeli politicians are baselessly targeting Türkiye and President Erdogan in the most insolent manner," it further mentioned.



As per the ministry's assertion, Israel's actions are deemed "a threat" not solely to Palestinians but also to Israelis themselves. The statement further emphasized the importance of exposing the "racist and unjust policies" implemented by Israel against the "Palestinian people."



"Türkiye will defend the just cause of the Palestinians until they have their own state, in their own country," it continued.



Ankara has voiced criticism against Tel Aviv's aggressive policies, particularly noting instances where certain Israeli politicians have launched unfounded attacks against Turkey and President Erdogan. Israeli Foreign Minister Katz was cited for making slanderous accusations, notably by sharing President Erdogan's remarks concerning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

