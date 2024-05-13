Kuwait Amir Congratulates UAE Pres. On Assumption Of Power Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Monday to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nuhayan on the second anniversary of his assumption of power.

His Highness applauded the UAE's developmental achievements in all fields, also hailing the two countries' strong historic relations.

His Highness Sheikh Meshal also wished Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for the UAE under his leadership. (end)

