Putin dismisses Sergey Shoygu from his role as defense minister

(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin made a significant move on Sunday, opting for an uncommon Cabinet shake-up by dismissing Sergey Shoygu from his role as defense minister. Shoygu, a steadfast ally of the president, had served in this capacity since 2012, overseeing pivotal defense strategies and operations during his tenure.



However, in a decree published on the Kremlin's official website, Putin announced Shoygu's transition to a new role as secretary of Russia's Security Council.



In Shoygu's place, Putin nominated Andrei Belousov, a seasoned economist and former deputy prime minister, to assume the responsibilities of defense minister.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov elaborated on Putin's decision, emphasizing the rationale behind appointing a civilian official to lead the Ministry of Defense. Peskov highlighted the imperative of introducing fresh perspectives and approaches to enhance the ministry's effectiveness and adaptability in the face of evolving security challenges.



The reshuffle extends beyond the defense sphere, as Nikolay Patrushev, the previous head of the Security Council, transitions to a new undisclosed position, underscoring a broader restructuring within Russia's national security apparatus.



While these changes signify a shift in leadership at the highest levels of government, Peskov assured continuity in other key ministerial positions, particularly those responsible for various aspects of national security and foreign affairs.



Russia's parliament is poised to review and approve the nominated candidates for ministerial posts in the coming week.

MENAFN13052024000045015839ID1108205132