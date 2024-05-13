Aalekh Foundation Recognizes HH Gouri Lakshmi Bayi Of Travancore With Women Achievers Award 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Aalekh Foundation, a distinguished non-profit organization committed to advancing gender equality and empowering women and children, awarded the Aalekh Women Achievers Award 2024 to Ms. Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, an esteemed Indian writer and member of the Travancore Royal Family. The investiture took place at Shri R Venkatramani Residence (Attorney General of India). Ms Gouri was here in Delhi to receive the Padma Shri Award Investiture from the President of India.



Ms. Gouri is known for her multifaceted literary and scholarly contributions, encompassing various domains such as Kerala temple architecture, Indian culture, and poetry. With an impressive repertoire of 13 published books, including titles like "The Dawn" (1994), "Kerala Temple Architecture: Some Notable Features" (1997), "The Mighty Indian Experience" (2002), and "An Amateur's Attempt at Poetry" (2018), she has left an indelible mark on the literary landscape. Her dedication and relentless efforts to uplift society through her work have garnered widespread acclaim and recognition.



The Women Achievers Award, an esteemed initiative by the Aalekh Foundation, aims to celebrate the exceptional accomplishments of women across diverse fields. It is a testament to the foundation's unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and empowerment, inspiring individuals to strive for excellence and make meaningful contributions to society.



Dr. Rennie Joyy, Founder of the Aalekh Foundation, said, "We are honoured to recognize Ms Gouri Lakshmi Bayi for her exemplary contributions to literature and society. Her dedication to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage is truly commendable, and she inspires us all."

