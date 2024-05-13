Five Killed In Road Accident In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 13 (IANS) At least five persons, including two Army jawans, were killed in an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Monday.

Several others were injured and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred when the tyre of an Army truck burst, after which the vehicle hit a passenger bus on the National Highway (NH-46) in Rajgarh district.

Eyewitness called the police immediately and a rescue operation was carried out.

Heavy police personnel were deployed and traffic on NH-46 was halted for several hours.

Details are awaited.