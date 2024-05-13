Russian Army Loses 1,740 More Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 13, 2024 have already reached about 484,030 troops, including 1,740 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,485 (+31) Russian tanks, 14,417 (+42) armored fighting vehicles, 12,487 (+15) artillery systems, 1,070 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 797 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 350 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,936 (+26) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,197 (+3) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,878 (+59) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,048 (+6) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.