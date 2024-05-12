Cybernetix Ventures And Pittsburgh Robotics Network Agree Strategic Partnership Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Cybernetix Ventures , an early-stage venture capital firm focused on robotics, automation, and industrial AI, has agreed a strategic partnership with the Pittsburgh Robotics Network , as part of the firm's long-term robotics cluster engagement efforts.

The partnership is a joint initiative to set Pittsburgh's robotics startups up for success, and bring more of the cluster's investable robotics opportunities to global markets.

Founded in 2021, Cybernetix works with robotics clusters around the world to elevate the most promising robotics founders and startups to the global stage, connecting them to the firm's diverse ecosystem of potential customers, later stage investors, financial institutions, and acquirers.

Cybernetix will join forces with the Pittsburgh Robotics Network as a Leader Premier Partner and provide their advisory to its startups.

Fady Saad, founder and GP of Cybernetix Ventures, says:“The Pittsburgh Robotics Network is one of the top robotics clusters in the US, with a powerhouse team and strong robotics innovators emerging.

