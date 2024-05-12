Defense Minister Details Army Jobs In High Demand

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 20 recruiting centers have already been deployed across Ukraine. The most popular army jobs include those of a driver, mechanic, and drone operator.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who spoke in a Small Talk interview, wrote Ukrinform.

"Now more than 18 recruiting centers are open. Today, if I'm not mistaken, there are already 20 of those. We will open more across regions," he said.

Umerov noted that the Ministry had defined a list of army jobs applicants can choose independently.

Zelensky signs into law bills extending martial law and generalin Ukraine

"Drivers, mechanics, people willing to fly drones, more civilian positions - they are all in very high demand," Umerov said.

According to the minister, individuals can choose the desired position online or report to recruiting centers.

"We give people a choice so that they are not afraid to serve their country, so that they come there, choose a profession, pass all the interviews, and get a position that will work for the benefit of their country," the minister concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, there are currently more than 2,000 vacancies in the recruiting centers for the Ukrainian Army, and another 10,000 vacancies have been posted online directly by military units.