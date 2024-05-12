Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Russian Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday evening, air defense soldiers destroyed an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“In the Kryvyi Rih district, our air defense fighters destroyed one enemy missile,” the post reads. Read also: Dnipropetrovsk
region comes under Russian artillery fir
Earlier, the Air Forces reported the movement of a high-speed target through the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As reported, in the afternoon, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy.
MENAFN12052024000193011044ID1108203549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.