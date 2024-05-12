Air Defense Forces Shoot Down Russian Missile Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday evening, air defense soldiers destroyed an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih District Military Administration, Yevhen Sytnychenko, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“In the Kryvyi Rih district, our air defense fighters destroyed one enemy missile,” the post reads.

Earlier, the Air Forces reported the movement of a high-speed target through the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As reported, in the afternoon, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the outskirts of the city of Sumy.