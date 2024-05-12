Hope Reborn: Northeastern Indian Family's Incredible Journey to Recovery with Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central and South Asian Liver Institute

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Guwahati, 10 May 2024: Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, in partnership with the South Asian Liver Institute, announces the initiation of a ground-breaking Liver Transplant Program in Northeast India, addressing the region's healthcare challenges while advocating for organ donation awareness. This initiative marks a significant step towards fostering a culture of health and selflessness in the region.

Northeast India faces a pressing challenge with elevated rates of liver diseases, emphasising the urgent demand for advanced medical interventions. Through a determined partnership, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central and the South Asian Liver Institute are committed to offering renewed hope and healing to individuals and families grappling with these conditions in the respective region.

Professor Dr. Tom Cherian, the director of the transplant program at Wockhardt hospitals Mumbai Central and has a personal experience of over 700 Liver transplants, of which 400 odds were completed in London, UK. He worked in KINGS College Hospital, London and Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for over 15 years before starting the transplant programs in India.

Professor Dr Tom Cherian states, "Alcohol related liver diseases pose a significant health challenge in people who consume excessively. Through education and advocacy, we aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health and the possibility of organ donation."

Professor Dr Tom Cherian elaborates further on the technical aspects of the early recovery program's success, highlighting the meticulous planning and advanced techniques involved in achieving remarkable recovery rates. He explained, "Sending a liver transplant patient home on day seven and a donor on day six is no joke. Our success is built on careful and meticulous planning, employing advanced surgical techniques to minimize blood loss and optimize patient outcomes. By integrating innovative approaches in surgery, intensive care, and patient preparation, we aim to set a new standard of excellence in medical care."

The patients hailing from Arunachal Pradesh from Kameng District, the donor, Mrs. Tina Taku's, inspiring journey represents the transformative potential of organ donation and community support. Despite cultural hesitations surrounding organ donation in Northeast India, Tina's decision to donate her liver to her husband, Mr. Anchu Rimo, demonstrates courage and compassion. "In Northeast India, people are often hesitant to donate organs due to cultural norms and misconceptions," says Tina. "I hope to set an example for the people of this region by showcasing the life-saving impact of organ donation and encouraging others to come forward."

The donor Tina understands the tough situations people in Northeast India face with liver problems. She explained, "In Northeast India, liver problems are not just sickness; they're also connected to our culture and how we live. Many people drink a lot here, and some feel ashamed to talk about liver sickness. They don't always get help when they need it. Through our experience, I've seen how hard it can be for families dealing with these problems. I hope our story helps others see the importance of getting help and talking about organ donation. Let's break the silence and save lives."

Dr. Virendra Chauhan, Centre Head at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, underscores the program's commitment to holistic care and community engagement. "Our collaboration with the South Asian Liver Institute reflects our shared commitment to addressing healthcare disparities and promoting wellness. Together, we strive to create a healthier future for Northeast India by raising awareness about liver diseases and the importance of organ donation."





