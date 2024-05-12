Ex footballer Craig Foster urges FIFA to weigh suspension of Israel over Gaza conflict

(MENAFN) Craig Foster, a former player for Australia and Crystal Palace, called on FIFA, the global governing body of football, to consider suspending Israel due to its military actions in the Gaza Strip. He made this plea ahead of the upcoming FIFA Congress.



"The 74th FIFA Congress is next week. There are calls for a suspension of Israel per FIFA’s statutory human rights commitments pending compliance with the ICJ (International Court of Justice) measures to prevent genocide. I support them. And call on the football community to do likewise," Foster said in a post on X.



FIFA has officially confirmed that the Congress is scheduled to take place on May 17 in Bangkok. During this event, all 211 member associations will convene to deliberate and vote on significant matters, one of which includes determining the host nation or nations for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.



"As reportedly over 35,000 people have already been killed in Gaza, that's an entire stadium of people, gone. Reportedly 20,000 women and children and around 100 professional football players in what the International Court of Justice has deemed as plausible genocide. That simply means that enough signs are evident, including intent to invoke the duty we all have whether governments or individuals to prevent genocide," foster, aged 55, expressed their thoughts in a video posted on X.



He highlighted that there are "600,000 kids in Rafah and many of (them) love football" but FIFA has remained silent on the matter and has not taken any action to penalize the Israeli Football Association, despite ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza since October.



"The Palestine Football Association has called for an urgent hearing next week and 12 associations from the West Asian Football Federation for the immediate suspension of Israel until hostilities cease. I support these demands along with the release of all hostages and accountability for all parties for war crimes," he declared.

