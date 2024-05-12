4 Racketeers Handed 3-Year Jail Terms

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 12 (Petra) -Amman Magistrates Court decided to imprison 4 people for a 3-year period on racketeering charges against an administrative governor and municipal employees.
During trial proceedings, Public Prosecution charged the four suspects with 8 repeat charges in violation of the related law provisions.
The court said the racketeers wielded force to intimidate the local workers and inflict harm on them physically and mentally and influence their will to stop carrying out their duties.
