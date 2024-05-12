Real Madrid CF Celebrates Winning 36Th La Liga Title With Fans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Hanadi Watfa
MADRID, 12 May (KUNA) - Real Madrid CF celebrated on Sunday winning their 36th La Liga title for the 2023-2024 season.
Thousands of fans have gathered all around the city as the team's bus paraded through the streets reaching their traditional spot at the Cibeles square to celebrate their historic 36th Spanish league title. (end)
