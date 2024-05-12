(MENAFN- Pressat) Floki and TokenFi Score Title Sponsorship for Pakistan-Ireland T20 Cricket Series

In a move that is sure to capture the attention of cricket enthusiasts around the world, Floki and TokenFi have teamed up to sponsor the upcoming T20 series between Pakistan and Ireland.

The Dublin Contract Cricket Club Ground in Dublin, Ireland, will play host to the matches on May 10th, 12th, and 14th, thrusting the sponsors into the spotlight of this much-anticipated cricket event.

As title sponsors, Floki and TokenFi logos will be prominently displayed across various in-ground elements such as perimeter boards, sight screens, and boundary ropes during the live telecasts of all matches.

The series, which is expected to draw a substantial viewership, will be broadcast on several television channels and OTT platforms. In Pakistan, the matches will air on Ten Sports and Tapmad, while Etisalat will service the MENA region. Indian fans can tune in through Fancode, and in the UK & Ireland, TNT is the station of choice.

The series will reach 22-25 million viewers across India on linear TV and OTT platforms. The global viewership is expected to climb to between 75 and 80 million, offering Floki and TokenFi a significant stage to engage with a global audience.

The title sponsorship of the series aligns with Floki and TokenFi's allegiance to innovation and excellence. It also expresses their support for sports and affords them a gateway to a wider audience engagement.





MENAFN12052024004644013671ID1108202653