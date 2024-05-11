Nadal Knocked Out Of Rome Open By Hurkacz

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Rome: Rafael Nadal was knocked out of the Rome Open in the second round on Saturday after falling to a 6-1, 6-3 loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.
Defeat to seventh seed Hurkacz casts doubt over whether clay-court icon Nadal will play at the upcoming French Open, where he has won a record 14 titles.
