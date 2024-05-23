Istanbul To Рost 2026 UEFA Europa League And 2027 Conference League Finals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Istanbul will host both the 2026 Europa League and 2027Conference League finals, Azernews reports citingUEFA Executive Board Member Servet Yardimci.

The UEFA Executive Board meeting, attended by Yardimci, was heldin Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

The Board decided that the 2026 Europa League final will be heldat Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul.

Venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be determinedlater.

Tupras Stadium, formerly known as Vodafone Park, also hosted the2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.