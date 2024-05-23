Kazakhstan Proposes Aral Sea Afforestation Center

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayevsuggested building an international center for the afforestation ofthe dried bottom of the Aral Sea and semidesert areas at the 5thMeeting of the Heads of Environmental Protection Ministries andAgencies of the SCO member states, Azernews reports citing Kazinform News Agency.

Taking into account a wealth of experience of the SCO memberstates in creating homogenous forests and afforestation of degradedterritories we have proposed today to found an international centerfor the afforestation of the dried bottom of the Aral Sea andsemidesert areas. Our partners from Central Asian countriessupported this initiative. We will further promote our idea, the Minister

said.

SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming, delegations from India, Iran,China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan andBelarus are among those attending.

Today, during the meeting, we discussed issues aimed atdeveloping joint actions in addressing environmental issues,climate change, reducing greenhouse gas

emissions, effective wastemanagement, developing cooperation in the field of speciallyprotected natural areas, and more. Besides, the heads ofdelegations exchanged views on the current state and prospects forthe development of cooperation in the field of environmentalprotection of the SCO member states and noted the importance andneed to further promote the Action Plan for the Year of Ecology ofthe Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2024, the Ministeradded.

Those present approved the SCO member states joint approaches tosolve environmental problems, the Joint Action Plan for theimplementation of the 2024–2026 SCO Green Belt Program, the planfor the implementation of the 2025–2027 SCO environmentalprotection cooperation concept, regulations on the SCO SpecialWorking Group on Climate Change.