Ponting Reveals Being Approached For India Head Coach Job; Declined Role To Spend Time With Family

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Legendary Australia cricket

er Ricky Ponting has revealed about being approached to be India next men's head coach. However, he added that he declined to take up the role due to spending more time with his family.

Ponting recently finished IPL 2024 as head coach of Delhi Capitals, who ended at sixth place in the points table, apart from being strategy head of Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League (BBL).

He's also a regular feature in the commentary box during Australia's home summer and will also be the head coach of Washington Freedom at the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) season in the USA.

"I've seen a lot of reports about it. Normally these things pop up on social media

before you even know about them, but there were a few little one-on-one conversations during the IPL, just to get a level of interest from me as to whether I would do it.

"I'd love to be a senior coach of a national team, but with the other things that I have in my life and wanting to have a bit of time at home...everyone knows if you take a job working with the Indian team you can't be involved in an IPL team, so it would take that out of it as well.

"Also, a national head coach is a 10 or 11-month of the year job, and as much as I'd like to do it, it just doesn't fit into my lifestyle right now and the things that I really enjoy doing," said Ponting to ICC.

On May 13, BCCI said it was inviting applications for Rahul Dravid's successor at the top job, with a deadline set for May 27. The next India head coach would be appointed for the time period from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027.

He also noted the names of other potential candidates being sounded out for the top job, though Justin Langer ruled himself out of contention when his team Lucknow Super Giants' campaign ended in IPL 2024.

"I've seen a few other names thrown about as well. Justin Langer's name got thrown in yesterday, Stephen Fleming's name has been thrown about a little bit. Gautam Gambhir's name has been thrown around a little bit the last couple of days as well. But I think it'd be unlikely for me just on the reasons that I've given there," he added.

Ponting further said his son Fletcher gave an affirmative response to the prospect of him taking the India men's head coach job. "My family and my kids have spent the last five weeks over at the IPL with me and they come over every year and I had a whisper to my son about it, and I said, 'Dad's been offered the Indian coaching job' and he said, 'Just take it dad, we would love to move over there for the next couple of years'.

"That's how much they love being over there and the culture of cricket

in India, but right now it probably doesn't exactly fit into my lifestyle," he stated.

Meanwhile, Andy Flower, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach, said he won't be applying for India men's head coach job due to franchise league commitments.“I haven't applied and I won't be applying (for the job).”

"I am happy with my involvement in the franchise league at the moment. I am really enjoying it. It's fascinating stuff and I have worked with some amazing organisations and I am happy with that at the moment," he said after RCB crashed out of IPL 2024 following a four-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator at Ahmedabad.