National Technology Day 2024: Date, History, Theme, Significance And More

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 in order to pay tribute to the scientists, researchers, engineers and others who help the country make progress in the field of technology. The first National Technology Day was celebrated on May 11, 1999, and since then the occasion has been used to highlight the country's technological progress in various fields

The theme for this year's event is“School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate”. The theme for National Technology Day this year is aimed at inspiring young minds to innovate, get them towards the path of a opening a startup while also undersstanding the remarkable scientific achivements of

the country Technology Day: History and significanceAs part of“Operation Shakti”, India successfully conducted the Nuclear Missile Test at the Indian Army's Pokhran range on May 11, 1998. The successful testing in Pokhran made India only the sixth country in the world to possess nuclear weapons.

The government under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee directed the Council for Technology to conduct the National Technology Day celebrations on May 11 from next year. Since then, the event has been an annual affair aimed at highliting India's quest for scientific inquiry, technological creativity and innovation central government also uses

the platform to announce the winners for Rashtriya Vigyan Purashkar, or National Science Awards. Meanwhile, to mark India's technological prowress, several seminars, conferences and exhibitions are conducted across the country



