Iraq, Turkey Discuss Progress On Development Road Project

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraqi Minister of Transport, Razzaq Mohibis Al-Saadawi, met with a Turkish delegation at the Ministry of Transport on Thursday to discuss the latest updates on the Development Road project.

According to a ministry statement, the minister welcomed the Turkish delegation, led by Burak Ikan, Director General of International Relations at the Turkish Ministry of Transport. They discussed the agenda of the ministerial council and coordination committees arising from the quadrilateral agreement involving Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE.

The statement noted that the minister emphasized the ministry's commitment to completing the Development Road project and supporting meetings of the ministerial council and coordination committees. The council's meeting is scheduled for June.

Al-Saadawi informed the Turkish delegation that Iraq would coordinate the meetings in agreement with its partners on the council. Iraq has begun forming its technical committee and awaits other countries to establish theirs to organize their first meeting in Baghdad as per the memorandum of understanding.

In response, Ikan expressed gratitude for the hospitality and reception, noting that the Turkish delegation held several meetings with Iraqi officials and has a planned meeting with an Italian consulting company. He emphasized the importance of advancing the project in line with the quadrilateral agreement.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)