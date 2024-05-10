(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fortuna, Kinross, TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on News
Weston at 52-Week High on Quarterly Figures
Power Nickel at 52-Week High on News
Bombardier at 52-Week High on News
Dynacor, Loblaw, Thomson Reuters at 52-Week Highs on News
Adventus, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week Highs Adventus Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents. No news stories available today.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $93.72 Friday. No news stories available today.
Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.25 Friday. No news stories available today.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.78 Friday. No news stories available today.
Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.88 Friday. No news stories available today.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.93 Friday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.50 Friday. No news stories available today.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $60.53 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cameco Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $69.43 Friday. No news stories available today.
Carlin Gold Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.40 Friday. No news stories available today.
Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.93 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.88 Friday. No news stories available today.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.79 Friday. No news stories available today.
Chartwell Retirement Residences CSH) hit a new 52-week high of $12.84Friday. No news stories available today.
Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.13 Friday. No news stories available today.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.95 Friday. No news stories available today.
District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Medical Facilities Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 Friday. No news stories available today.
Dolly Varden Silver Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.01 Friday. No news stories available today.
