Nine Commercial Agreements Sign Between Kazakhstan And Netherlands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS

Kazakhstan and the Netherlands have signed nine commercialagreements aimed at developing bilateral relations in the fields ofagriculture, healthcare, ecology, transport and logistics, Azernews reports.

VISCON Company and the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstansigned a memorandum of understanding on the development of anautomated planting material production center with artificialintelligence support. This agreement is aimed at increasing theyield and quality of agricultural crops and ensuring food security 2024-2026, it is planned to grow 12 million plants per year. Inaddition, a document on improving the veterinary system in thecountry was signed between the Ministry and the Royal State Dumaorganization.

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan and the Royal Philipscompany signed a memorandum of cooperation on the production ofmedical devices. The company plans to localize the production ofPhilips portable ultrasound diagnostic equipment in Kazakhstan. Theparties also signed a memorandum on carbon.