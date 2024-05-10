Dubai: Over 150 Jobs For University Students Up For Grabs At Career Fair

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 10 May 2024, 1:49 PM

Last updated: Fri 10 May 2024, 1:53 PM

More than 150 full-time and part-time jobs are on offer for university students at the 2024 Spring Job Fair taking place at University of Dubai, Academic City on Saturday, May 11.

Organised by the Chinese Business Council in UAE and UAE Chinese Students' Association, the employment and internship opportunities are in the field of finance, accounting, architecture, education, computer technology, and business management.

“The Spring Job Fair is designed to empower students and graduates with unparalleled career prospects in prestigious Dubai companies and Chinese companies operating in the UAE. They will benefit from direct connections with leading employers and seize the chance to network with professionals in their field,” Chinese consul-general Ou Boqian told Khaleej Times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The ability to speak Chinese is not a requirement because the job fair is open to local and international students. But for now, we are mainly recruiting students,” she added.

According to the Chinese Consulate, more than 150 opportunities are available from 36 companies, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China-DIFC, China Mobile International, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Air China, Bank of China, , China Huayou Group Corporation Middle East, China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Middle East, Great Wall Drilling Company-Abu Dhabi, Dubai Duty Free, Emaar Properties, and more.

Chinese students in the UAE

The Chinese consul-general said there are about 500 Chinese students studying in various UAE univesities, mainly majoring in business management, financial economy, computer technology, education, and Arabic studies.

“It is hoped that they will be the builders of the development of the motherland and contribute their youthful strength to promote the Chinese-style modernisation; be the disseminators of Chinese stories and they will showcase the high-spirited demeanor of Chinese youth,” Boqian said.

“We expect them to be contributors to China-Arab cultural exchanges and share their youthful strength to enhancing China-Arab friendship,” she added.

ALSO READ:

Can UAE companies extend work-from-home policy beyond heavy rains?

UAE jobs: Top hotels to hire over 4,000 employees as tourism booms