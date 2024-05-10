Jordanian Ambassador Presents Credentials To Mozambican President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Maputo, May 10 (Petra)-- During an official ceremony held yesterday at the Mozambican presidential headquarters in the country's capital, Maputo, Ambassador Dr. Wasfi Ayyad presented his credentials to His Excellency the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, as an accredited non-resident ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Mozambique.Ambassador Ayyad wished the hospitable Mozambican people continued success and prosperity and presented President Filipe Nyusi with the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II.In turn, President Nyusi asked to convey his greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah II, praising His Majesty's wise policy. He also expressed the Mozambican government's interest in strengthening and developing bilateral relations, wishing the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.