China Denounces Assault On Jordanian Aid Convoy En Route To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra)-- China has severely denounced the two recent attacks by Israeli settlers on a Jordanian aid caravan that was traveling to Gaza through the Beit Hanoun crossing.In a statement released by the Chinese embassy in Amman on Friday, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that his nation vehemently denounces the attack on the relief convoys traveling through Jordan, pointing out that it is a violation of both international humanitarian law and international law.In light of the ongoing conflict, he continued, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is extremely perilous. He called on Israel to uphold its commitments under international humanitarian law and to secure the safety of humanitarian organizations doing their operations.