Jordan Welcomes UN Resolution Supporting Palestine Admission To World Body

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the United Nations General Assembly approval of a resolution today, Friday, endorsing Palestine's request for additional privileges and full membership in the organization.The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, said that the resolution's adoption by a majority of 143 votes reflects an international consensus on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people to self-determination and the embodiment of their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967, as well as the State of Palestine's right to full membership in the United Nations, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Ambassador Qudah emphasized the points made in the UN General Assembly's recommendation that the Security Council take up Palestine's application for membership in the organization right away. The Assembly called on the international community to step up its efforts to put an end to the Israeli occupation and find a fair, long-term, and peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue that complies with international law and UN resolutions. as well as relevant references from other countries and the Arab Peace Initiative.