Kerala: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning In 8 Districts Today; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a high temperature warning in the state on Friday (May 10. According to the IMD, the high temperature is likely to rise to 36°C (2-3°C above normal) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts today. Due to high temperatures and humid air, these districts, except the hilly areas, are prone to hot and humid weather.

At the same time, the IMD has also informed that it will rain in the next few days.



Yellow Alerts:

Wayanad: 10/05/24

Pathanamthitta, Idukki: 11/05/24

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki: 12/05/24

Pathanamthitta: 13/05/24

The IMD has forecasted that the summer rains will continue till May 14 in all the districts.

