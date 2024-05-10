Janhvi Kapoor BOLD Photos: 6 Times The SEXY Actress Took The Internet By Storm

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor is termed one of the hottest actresses in Indian cinema.

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the romantic drama film "Dhadak" (2018), which was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film "Sairat." Her performance in the film earned her critical acclaim and won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Janhvi Kapoor is a trained classical dancer and has learned various dance forms, including Kathak. She often showcases her dancing skills at events and on social media.

She comes from a prominent Bollywood family. She is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi. She has a younger sister named Khushi Kapoor and two half-siblings, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, from her father's previous marriage.

Despite her Bollywood lineage, Janhvi Kapoor prioritized her education before pursuing a career in acting. She studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles, USA, to hone her acting skills.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a close bond with her mother, Sridevi, who was a legendary actress in Indian cinema. She often speaks fondly of her mother in interviews and on social media, expressing her admiration and love for her.

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her dedication to fitness and maintains a rigorous workout routine to stay in shape. She often shares workout videos and fitness tips with her followers on social media.