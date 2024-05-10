Thibaut Courtois' Cherished Moments: Step Inside The Wedding Album Of Mr. & Mrs. Courtois

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Step into the fairytale wedding of football star Thibaut Courtois and model Mishel Gerzig as they exchanged vows last year amidst the breathtaking scenery of Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France. Discover the timeless elegance, emotional moments, and unique touches that made their special day truly unforgettable.

The fairytale setting: Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig exchanged vows at the breathtaking Château de la Croix des Gardes in Cannes, France, offering stunning views of the Mediterranean.

Timeless elegance: Mishel Gerzig looked radiant in a strapless gown by MayMashiah, complemented by Suarez jewels and glittering charm-adorned shoes bearing the initials "M" and "T".

Emotional moments: Thibaut Courtois, overwhelmed with joy, awaited his bride at the pristine mirrored aisle, holding back tears as Mishel glided towards him.

Musical ambiance: Romantic violin melodies filled the air, accompanied by sprays of orchids and white hydrangeas, setting a dreamy tone for the nuptials.

Cherished memories: Thibaut and Mishel reflect on their enchanting wedding day as even more magical than they had dreamed, surrounded by loved ones in a truly unforgettable celebration.

Exclusive affair: The intimate wedding, exclusively shared with HELLO! and HOLA! magazines, was a celebration of love and commitment amidst picturesque surroundings.

Sealing the union: Following their heartfelt vows, Thibaut and Mishel sealed their love with a fun and personal handshake, symbolizing their unique bond.

Dapper groom: Thibaut Courtois looked sharp in a three-piece blue suit by Dolce & Gabbana, perfectly complementing his bride's timeless elegance.

The ceremony: Combining Jewish and Catholic elements, the ceremony was a beautiful blend of tradition and personal symbolism for the couple.

Celebrity guests: The intimate affair saw the presence of renowned personalities from the worlds of sports, fashion, and entertainment, adding glamour to the enchanting celebration.

Personal touches: Mishel's bejeweled veil bore the inscription "A Lifetime with You," adding a sentimental touch to her bridal ensemble.