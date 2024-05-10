Spanish Footballer In Coma After Domestic Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid, May 10 (IANS) Spanish second division club Amorebieta have informed that their central defender Felix Garreta has been placed in an induced coma after suffering a domestic accident.

The 20-year-old is currently hospitalised in Barcelona after hitting his head after a fall while visiting his home town of Palau-solita I Plegamans, which is close to Barcelona, reports Xinhua.

"Sociedad Deportivo Amorebieta communicated that the footballer Felix Marti Garreta has suffered cranial trauma as the result of a domestic fall. The player, who is on loan from Real Betis, is currently in hospital with reserved forecast and depending on his progress," informed the club.

Garreta has had an excellent season on loan at the club, playing 33 matches as they battle for survival in the second tier of the Spanish game, and it was expected that he would spend pre-season with the Real Betis first-team squad.