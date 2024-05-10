Delhi Court Charges BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh In Sexual Harassment Case By Female Wrestlers

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Friday ordered 'framing of charges' against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case lodged against him by six women wrestlers.

