Woman Killed And Girl Wounded In Sumy Region As Result Of Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 64-year-old woman was killed and a 17-year-old girl was injured as a result of the shelling of the Esman community in Shostkynskyi district, Sumy region.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on 10 May 2024, from 07:10, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers fired artillery at the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of Shostkynskyi district for an hour. As a result of the enemy attack, a 64-year-old woman was killed and her 17-year-old granddaughter was injured," the statement reads.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported by Ukrinform, at night and in the morning of 10 May, Russian troops fired 11 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.