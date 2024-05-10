Russians Shell Three Communities In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired on three border communities in the Chernihiv region yesterday.

The North Regional Directorate of the Border Guard Service reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.



“During the day, Russian troops attacked the border of the Chernihiv region with various types of weapons. 52 explosions were recorded.

Novhorod-Siverskyi community: Four explosions (probably from cannon artillery) in the direction of Hai village.

Semenivka community: 11 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Leonivka, Yanzhulivka, and Khotiivka.

Snovsk community: 37 explosions (probably from a 120 mm mortar and cannon artillery) in the direction of the settlements of Kliusy and Khrinivka,” the statement said.

According to the border guards, no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling was recorded.

As reported earlier, a Russian soldier who shot at civilians in the Chernihiv region was sentenced in absentia to 11 years in prison.