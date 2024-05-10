Number Of Refugees From Ukraine Is Decreasing In Estonia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past six months, the number of Ukrainian refugees in Estonia has begun to decline.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by ERR .

Since the beginning of the war, almost 160,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in the country, of whom 70,000 have moved on to other countries. About 90,000 Ukrainians have expressed a desire to stay in Estonia.

Currently, almost 31,000 war refugees are living in Estonia under temporary protection. This is the data provided by the Police and Border Guard Board.

"This year, their number has decreased compared to the beginning of the war. And the number of new people coming to Estonia and seeking protection here has also decreased," said Liis Valtu, Head of the Identification and Status Department of the Police and Border Guard Board.

4.2 million Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU – Eurostat

Since the beginning of the war with Russia, many Ukrainian refugees have left for other countries via Estonia, and some of them have returned home.

"It is difficult to name the exact number of refugees who have returned to Ukraine, but we see people who have previously received protection and a residence permit from us and left, moved to other countries, lived there for some time or returned home. But there are also those who have returned to Estonia and are applying for a residence permit again. That is, when they see that the situation at home is still difficult, that it is impossible to live there in safety, they return," Valtu said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Estonian Ministry of the Interior said it would not forcibly repatriate Ukrainians legally residing in the country, including men of military age.