ISESCO Tackling Complex Tasks Associated With Change, Says Director-General

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and CulturalOrganization (ICESCO) is addressing complex tasks related tochanges, the Director-General of ICESCO Salim bin Mohammed Almaliksaid at a roundtable event on strategic foresight at ADA Universityon May 10, Azernews reports.

"ICESCO is fostering a culture where anticipation is considereda virtue, and perseverance is seen as a valuable quality. Today, weare actively engaged in intellectual research," he emphasized.

The director-general mentioned that government administrationand academic circles play a key role in shaping a prosperousfuture.

"We understand that countries that attach great importance tolong-term planning and the ability to foresee perspectives areready for successful development in times of rapid change.

History repeatedly proves how devastating the consequences ofshortsightedness can be when civilizations and institutions faildue to an inability to adapt to changing conditions," he added.

Meanwhile, a roundtable themed "Shaping the Future: StrategicForesight" is taking place at ADA University.

The event is attended by high-ranking officials, ambassadors,experts from Azerbaijan, and members of ICESCO.