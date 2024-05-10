Hiding Behind Clerics, Armenian Opposition Widens Rifts Between People And Government

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The emergence of a sharp and dramatic turn from religion topolitics has caused noise in the streets of Yerevan for days. Thefigures who have gone bankrupt in politics for many years aretrying to gather partners for themselves by taking refuge in the"charisma" of militaristic clerics like Bagrat Galstyan among somesections of Armenian society.

For the past few days, a very redundant group of opposition hascome to light, creating artificial traffic jams on the roads andthereby trying to attract people around them. Meanwhile, formerArmenian foreign ministers Vardan Oskanyan and Ara Ayvazyan, aswell as the so-called ex-speaker of the so-called NK parliamentAshot Gulyan joined the action held by the Tavush community.

So, the real causes of the case are in sight. Bagrat Galstyan,playing with the people's faith, tirelessly came from Tavush toYerevan to express his opposition-based protests against theincumbent government. This means slowing down the currentlysuccessful delimitation and demarcation process between Armenia andAzerbaijan, thereby supporting the plans of the former clan.

Armenia is indeed, facing a tough dilemma. To put it morebluntly, the country is facing the danger of religion and politicsmixing like counter-reactive elements to cause an explosion in thecountry. The former Armenian leaders, the Karabakh clan, which hadcompletely lost its confidence in the public and lost its hope inRussia, could not find another way.

Although Vardan Oskanyan once tried to get into the limelightaround Pashinyan's rule, it was already stamped on him as the endof his time. Since Oskanyan feels that he cannot snatch a positionfrom the current government, he is trying to realize his return topolitics through religious people. His desire is not a safe futurefor Armenia, but simply to grasp the seat he craves for. However,for him, this is like looking for a needle in a haystack.

The so-called state dreams of Ashot, one of the elements of theso-called regime, which have gone to the dustbin of history, arenot in the interests of any rational Armenian today. There is onlyone way to lead astray the Armenian society, which has been fed upwith a long-time defeat and a policy promising nothing to them: touse their religious beliefs and ultimately destroy them. For this,there are archbishops with a military mindset like BagratGalstyan.

But why do religious people in Armenia have so much influencewith the authorities?

The answer is not very complex. Their personal income and thefact that they have a hand in a fund specially created forchurches, as well as shadow businesses, can interpret the crux ofthe matter. Some time ago, we clarified the issue, albeit briefly,in our article about the candle business of church monks under therule of Catholicos Karekin II. That means they have bigger businessopportunities. That is why the opposition of the Garabagh clanswarms around them like a fly gathers in blood.







If it wasn't like that, a few days ago, Bagrat Galstyan couldnot demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation within anhour in the streets of Yerevan. How dare he do it with a bunch ofpeople around him?

It is true, although his request remained unanswered; however, itwas a step forward for the opposition. Because in the next attempt,the impeachment of Pashinyan was proposed in the parliament, the question arises, who will closely lead this work?Bagrat or the pair of Kocharyan and Saryan who are the real actorstriggering him from behind?

For this reason, it can be said that poor Galstyan does not evenknow what to do next. Because the political role assigned to him isonly up to this point. After that, it is left to the greedyopposition, which aspires to power, and Bagrat is excluded from thegame. It means that the country is being shaken again and this timeit is being led towards a new scenario over the religious class the time being, the heroes of the main role are hiding behindthe scenes...