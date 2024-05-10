India's Textile Ministry Showcases Advancements In Composites And Specialty Fibres

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 10 (KNN) The Ministry of Textiles, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Ahmedabad Textiles Industries' Research Associations (ATIRA), organised a National Symposium on Advancements in Composites, Specialty Fibres and Chemicals in New Delhi on Thursday.

At the symposium, Mrs. Rachna Shah, Secretary of the Ministry of Textiles, emphasised India's strong position as the 5th largest technical textiles market in the world, with the sector witnessing significant growth of 10 per cent annually.

She highlighted the distinct structural and physical features of composites that make them suitable for various applications across infrastructure, aerospace, automotive, military, medical devices, and other sectors.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, underscored the strategic importance of specialty fibres like aramids, carbon fibre, and ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) in developing advanced composites tailored for diverse applications such as fire-resistant fabrics, bullet-resistant jackets, ropes, cables, windmills, and gas filtration.

Shri Ajay Kumar Rana, Director General of RDSO, discussed the use of geotextiles and geo-composites in the railways sector for applications like load-bearing, slope erosion control, drainage, separation, and filtration. He noted that RDSO is actively developing guidelines and standards for using geo-composites in the railways sector in association with BIS.

The symposium brought together over 150 participants, including officials from central ministries, user departments, industry leaders, scientific experts, researchers, and professionals related to technical textiles, to explore the immense potential of composites and specialty fibres in driving productivity, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and innovative solutions across various sectors.

(KNN Bureau)