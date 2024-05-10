Awqaf Ministry To Attract Qatari Citizens For Imam Jobs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has announced its continued efforts to attract Qatari citizens to work as imams and preachers under the multi-category reward system, alongside retaining their primary positions in state institutions, governmental bodies, and private sectors.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for Daawah and Mosques Affairs Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwari said that the Ministry of Awqaf places great importance on the project to attract and qualify Qatari imams and preachers, in compliance with the directives of the wise leadership and as part of the ministry's strategy to provide mosques across the country with Qatari imams and preachers who are better equipped to understand societal issues, needs, and aspirations, and address them with knowledge, awareness, and wisdom.