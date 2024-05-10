20 years of Shahid Kapoor: 7 memorable roles played by the actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Aditya Kashyap in 'Jab We Met' to Maharaja Ratan Singh in 'Padmaavat'; here are 7 memorable characters played by Shahid Kapoor over the years

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Aditya, a troubled businessman who finds solace and love in the company of Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor) earned him appreciation

In this gritty crime thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor played a double role, portraying twin brothers with contrasting personalities

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and based on Shakespeare's Hamlet, Shahid Kapoor delivered a powerful performance as Haider, a young man seeking justice

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Kabir Singh, a brilliant but self-destructive surgeon, left a lasting impact on audiences

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Tommy Singh, a troubled and drug-addicted rockstar, garnered widespread praise

Shahid Kapoor played the charming and lovable college boy Rajiv, who navigates the complexities of love and friendship

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic period drama, Shahid Kapoor portrayed Raja Ratan Singh, the valiant and noble king of Chittor