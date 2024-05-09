Zelensky Sacks Rud As Head Of State Guard Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Serhii Rud as head of the State Guard Administration (UDO).

That's according to Decree No. 317/2024 of May 9, Ukrinform reports.

Rud was appointed to the post in October 2019.

Earlier reports said that counterintelligence officers and investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine had foiled the Russian FSB's plans to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other representatives of the country's top military and political leadership. Two UDO colonels who passed secret information to the Russians were detained.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine